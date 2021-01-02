Reports: Update on Erick Rowan's AEW future

Erick Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard) has reportedly not signed a contract with AEW, despite appearing on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Writing in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Erick Rowan is still a free agent. He reportedly only appeared on Dynamite to pay tribute to his former tag team partner, Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee), who recently passed away.

The Brodie Lee tribute show saw Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds & Hangman Page defeat MJF, Ortiz & Santana. In the closing stages of the match, Erick Rowan made a surprise appearance to confront Wardlow.

Erick Rowan worked alongside Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper) for several years as part of The Wyatt Family and Bludgeon Brothers in WWE. He held up a sign after the match which read, “Goodbye for now, my brother. See you down the road.”

WWE released Erick Rowan in April 2020 as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has competed on the independent scene in recent months but he has not yet signed with a company.

What’s next for Erick Rowan?

Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in WWE

Dave Meltzer’s report clarified that it is possible that Erick Rowan could sign with AEW one day. However, as of the time of writing, he is not with the company.

Erick Rowan’s last WWE match saw him lose in two minutes against Drew McIntyre on the March 9, 2020 episode of RAW.