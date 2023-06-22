Roman Reigns and multiple WWE Superstars seemingly referenced in AEW Fight Forever

The highly anticipated video game AEW Fight Forever, will feature references to WWE Superstars like Roman Reigns and many more.

A select group of lucky players who have obtained early copies of the game have discovered some intriguing additions that are sure to excite wrestling fans. One of the most interesting features of the game allows players to customize the entrances of their created wrestlers.

This includes a wide range of options, from entrances of AEW stars to a variety of preset choices. And it appears that among these preset entrances and moves, there are some very familiar WWE references.

According to reports from SmackDown Hotel, several WWE stars have had their entrances motion-captured for the game. The names include Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Finn Balor (as the Demon), Goldberg, Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, Gunther, and IYO SKY.

These additions bring an unexpected twist to the game and give fans the opportunity to recreate the entrances of their favorite WWE Superstars in an AEW setting.

As the AEW Fight Forever video game hits the shelves on 29th June, fans can look forward to creating their own unique wrestlers with entrances inspired by WWE Superstars.

The Usos sends a message to Roman Reigns following their attack on Smackdown

The long-awaited separation of The Usos from Roman Reigns has finally happened on Smackdown last Friday. Despite some fans hoping for The Bloodline to stay united, the former WWE tag team champion made it clear that they won't be falling in line with The Tribal Chief.

The Usos wasted no time in sending a defiant message on Twitter to their former leader.

"It's not 'Betrayal'.... If you deserved it... #WeTheRealOnes," The Usos wrote.

The announcement came after SmackDown that The Usos would be facing Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank in London. Interestingly, this will be the third consecutive premium live event where Reigns won't be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While many assumed Reigns and Sikoa would emerge victorious, the latest betting odds indicate that The Usos might have the upper hand this time.

What are your thoughts on The Bloodline breaking up? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes