Roman Reigns expected to suffer rare loss to former Bloodline members at Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns suffered a rare loss last month at Night of Champions, and it doesn't sound like he'll be getting back to his winning ways at Money in the Bank.

It was announced over the weekend following SmackDown that The Usos will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank. This will mark the third premium live event in a row where The Tribal Chief won't defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While many expected it to be a foregone conclusion that Reigns and Sikoa would win, the latest betting odds that came out this morning currently suggest that The Usos will come out on top.

The following are the current betting odds for WWE Money in the Bank, courtesy of BetOnline:

Bloodline Civil War:

The Usos: - 150

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa: +110

WWE World Heavyweight Championship:

Seth "Freakin" Rollins: -2000

Finn Balor: +700

Men's Money in the Bank ladder match:

LA Knight: - 200

Logan Paul: +125

Damian Priest: +150

Ricochet: +2000

Santos Escobar: +2000

Shinsuke Nakamura: +2000

Butch: +2500

Women's Money in the Bank ladder match:

IYO SKY: -250

Becky Lynch: +200

Bayley: +500

Zoey Stark: +800

Trish Stratus: +2000

Zelina Vega: +2000

Singles match:

Cody Rhodes: -700

Dominik Mysterio: +400

The Usos send a defiant message to Roman Reigns

The Usos breaking away from Roman Reigns has been a long time coming in the minds of the WWE Universe.

While some fans of The Bloodline were hoping that Jimmy and Jey would come to their senses and fall in line with The Tribal Chief, that doesn't seem like that will be the case.

The Usos took to social media following the turn and tweeted out the following message:

"It's not "Betrayal" ... If you deserved it... #WeTheRealOnes," The Usos wrote.

