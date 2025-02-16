Rumor killer on bizarre ring swap at AEW Grand Slam Australia - Reports

AEW Grand Slam Australia was a first for the company in many ways. Despite some issues and controversies, the show was a major success. However, many fans have been wondering about the ring used at the event, which seemed far smaller than usual.

WWE and All Elite Wrestling both use a 20x20 ring, but AEW's was designed using New Japan Pro-Wrestling's ring specs, giving it a slightly wider apron to accommodate more ringside spots. However, at Grand Slam Australia, the ring was noticeably smaller. Some fans claimed it looked like a 16x16 structure, although it was likely closer to 18x18.

It was obvious that the company had been loaned a ring to use for the event, which is common at international shows, even for major companies. Still, rumors began circulating that Tony Khan had made a mistake in shipping his own ring.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp dispelled these rumors today on X/Twitter. He revealed that All Elite Wrestling had never intended to ship its own ring, so no logistical mistakes had been made. Check out his post below:

AEW Grand Slam Australia was successful despite controversy

AEW initially booked its first Australian event at the massive Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. However, after underwhelming ticket sales, the company ultimately moved the Grand Slam to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Still, the show ended up generating a reported $1.3 million in ticket sales and nearly filled up its venue. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Grand Slam Australia ranks as the third-highest gate in AEW history.

"The show was a success. It wasn't the success that they had hoped for it to be, obviously. But it's still a success," said Meltzer.

All Elite Wrestling has promised to return to Australia in 2026, but it's unclear whether it will be another edition of the Grand Slam or a pay-per-view event, which many fans are hoping for. As of now, the promotion is returning to the United States to continue the road to Revolution 2025.

