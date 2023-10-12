Saraya is now a former AEW Women's Champion after being defeated by Hikaru Shida on the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite, and there has now been an update regarding why she dropped the title.

The former WWE Superstar dethroned Shida at All In in front of her fellow Brits at Wembley Stadium to become the AEW Women's Champion before successfully defending her crown against Toni Storm on the one-year anniversary of her All Elite Wrestling debut.

However, despite a run-in from Ruby Soho, Hikaru Shida's kendo stick, and a can of green spray paint, Saraya wasn't able to keep hold of her title as Shida picked up the win and became the first-ever three-time AEW Women's Champion.

Because of how unexpected this loss was, many people began to speculate the possibility of The Anti-Diva being injured. However, that doesn't seem to be the case, as Fightful Select has reported that the former AEW Women's Champion is not injured, meaning that the title switch was always the plan.

With Full Gear not too far away at the time of writing, it's safe to say that the former WWE Superstar will want a rematch for the title at some point in the near future. But when will that be? Only time will tell.

Saraya has already found someone to blame for her loss

While many people will put Saraya's loss to simply not being the best performer on the night, the former AEW Women's Champion has a different theory as to why she was defeated.

Taking to Twitter after the match, the former WWE Superstar stated that her match against Hikaru Shida was rigged and that the referee was paid by management to make her lose the bout.

AEW has not commented on the accusations made by the former champion, but given how hard she has worked to get to the top, she won't take this defeat lightly.

