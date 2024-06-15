Sammy Guevara to form unexpected alliance with WWE legend upon AEW return - Reports

The Spanish God Sammy Guevara is set to return to AEW soon and will seemingly form an unexpected tag team with a WWE legend. The name is none other than Dustin Rhodes.

The former TNT Champion has been out of action since February due to his suspension after botching a Shooting Star Press and injuring Jeff Hardy during their No Disqualifications match on AEW Rampage. It was recently reported that the creative has come up with plans for Sammy Guevara, and the latter is set to return to TV in the coming weeks.

According to a recent report by Xero News, the 30-year-old is likely set to be paired up with Dustin Rhodes ahead of his return.

"I wont say fully yet But info I recieved is this is NOT about them leaving. This is NOT about a feud. But no one said anything about a team ...."

Dustin Rhodes recently sent a message following his loss on AEW Dynamite

The Natural Dustin Rhodes competed in a TNT Title Ladder Match qualifier against The Elite's Jack Perry this past week on AEW Dynamite. The Scapegoat hit his brutal knee strike on Dustin and came out victorious.

After the match, Dustin Rhodes posted a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), where he spoke about the hard times he has faced as an in-ring performer.

"Always calm! Always focused! Always ready! Always nervous! Always confident! Always learning! Always Passionate! Everyday I learn something new about this business and utilize it to the best of my ability. I have struggled, I have fallen on my a**, I have gotten back up.....That is success. Whether the business loves me or not, I will continue to lift my success levels because of love. I am definitely under appreciated, but doing my best, Always evolving and staying relevant 36 yrs later. Even when I am in pain, I live!! #KeepSteppin #LastOfMyKind," Dustin Rhodes shared.

Dustin Rhodes has not won a singles title in All Elite Wrestling despite being with the company since 2019. It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Superstar holds some gold in the future.