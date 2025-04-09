Several AEW stars set for WrestleMania 41 weekend - Reports

WrestleMania 41 is set to take place later this month. It now looks like several AEW stars will be busy during that week, too.

This year's Show of Shows is set to take place on April 19 and 20 in Paradise, Nevada. The event will be spread across two nights and includes several high-profile matches. One of the most highly anticipated bouts of the entire show includes John Cena and Cody Rhodes, with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins also clashing in a Triple Threat Match. It looks like WWE stars won't be the only ones who will be busy during the week.

According to reports from Fightful Select, several AEW stars, including Sting, Britt Baker, Shelton Benjamin, Toni Storm, MVP, Dustin Rhodes, and many more, are all booked for events in Vegas during WrestleMania week. It is also reported that since Collision tapings are in Boston on Thursday, the talent can take bookings in Vegas during the weekend.

Eric Bischoff believes AEW President Tony Khan can be the bigger man by allowing Sting to attend the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE hosts its annual Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania week. The company announced that Lex Luger would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Given Lex's history with Sting in WCW, he has expressed that he wants The Icon to induct him into the HOF.

However, The Icon has signed a deal with AEW, which means he would need Tony Khan to sign off on him appearing at the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said that now is the time to prove that he's the bigger man by allowing Sting to induct his close friend into the Hall of Fame.

"If I was Tony and positioned the way Tony is positioned right now, I would be the bigger man. If Tony believes like Dave Meltzer suggests, 'Well, you wouldn't do it for me, so I'm not gonna do it for you.' If you're gonna take that kind of infant attitude to your business, then you're gonna get what you're gonna get. I'm Tony Khan and I really believe that. Like, they're the bullies that have been beating me up and, you know, trying to run circles around me and disrupt my tours and my big events. And if I really believed all that, now is the time that I would prove I'm the bigger you." [From 42:00 to 43:33]

It will be interesting to see if the AEW President does allow Sting to attend the WWE Hall of Fame.

