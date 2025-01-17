Several AEW stars uncomfortable with their spots, willing to join WWE now after seeing Penta's debut - Reports

There is a belief that many AEW talents are not pleased with their spots in the company. Following the remarkable debut of former AEW star Penta on RAW on Netflix last week, the concerned wrestlers have started to look at the global juggernaut as a better alternative.

According to a report by Lucha Libre Online, various AEW stars are not comfortable with their position in the company. However, they did not explore rivals WWE as a real alternative because they feared getting lost in the shuffle after many current wrestlers of Tony Khan's promotion went through a similar situation in the past.

However, after they witnessed the debut of Penta last week on RAW, the feeling of uncertainty has seemingly eased up. Moreover, they are reportedly looking at their position in the Jacksonville-based promotion as a strength to negotiate better deals for the future.

Trending

"There are several AEW talent who do not feel comfortable with their role in the company. These talents did not consider nor dare to explore WWE as a real alternative due to the feeling of uncertainty of getting lost in the "monster system that is WWE”. Others because they did not have the TV time and prominence in the roster that they would have wanted within their past stay in WWE. However, after seeing Penta's debut in WWE, that feeling of certainty is gone. Those talent understand that having the AEW brand on their resume becomes a strength and negotiation chip that they can use to their advantage."

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Furthermore, two current AEW talents are reportedly looking to explore that option with WWE, especially under the new regime of CCO Paul 'Triple H' Levesque.

"With two of said talent confirming that they would explore free agency in 2025, specifically with WWE. Talent now feel more secure and confident in achieving success in WWE due to Triple H taking over, the change in culture and the range of opportunities presented to talent who left AEW for WWE."

Expand Tweet

Former AEW star Penta had a victorious debut at RAW on Netflix

Former AEW star Penta's remarkable debut on RAW has changed the perception of current members of the roster. It was a spectacular sight to witness on the second episode of RAW on Netflix.

Penta had his first WWE match against Chad Gable. It was a highly exciting encounter between the two superstars, and the luchador picked up the win with a combination of The Sacrifice and Penta Driver.

With one of the most talented luchadors now part of the Stamford-based promotion, it will be interesting to see who jumps ships next to WWE from AEW if the reports are true.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback