Speculation on major match involving The Young Bucks getting scrapped in AEW - Reports

The impending tag team match between The Young Bucks and FTR in AEW may not happen in the near future if reports are to be believed.

FTR lost their AEW World Tag Team Championship to Ricky Starks and Big Bill in shocking circumstances and has been on the periphery ever since.

Now, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed a few worrying details regarding a tag team match between FTR and Young Bucks that might put the fans off. He revealed the initial plan was for the two teams to go head to head again, but as things stand, it will not happen anytime soon.

He also wrote that FTR suggested that after they had lost the titles to Starks and Big Bill, they would want a rematch with them again, and the winners of that match would then go on to defend the belts against the Bucks.

The Young Bucks won a four-way tag team match at WrestleDream to earn a shot at the tag titles, but Meltzer wrote that talks of a match had not taken place after the win. He also mentioned that Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. FTR could occur on PPV and not on regular television.

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood shares message after medical procedure

AEW star Dax Harwood is a tough man, and he had to go through a medical procedure after he had problems with his colonoscopy.

Harwood posted a couple of videos to his Twitter account and urged others to get tested if they did not feel right.

He wrote:

“Few months ago, I had a check up w/my gastroenterologist. They were worried about a few things. A little more invasive colonoscopy showed that I was free & clear of any polyps or cancerous growths. The reason for this is, guys,as embarrassing as it may be, get checked. Laugh away”

Expand Tweet

This could be another reason why the expected match between the Young Bucks and FTR has been scrapped for now.

What do you think of the tag team match being scrapped? Tell us in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.