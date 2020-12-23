Spoilers for the AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Episode (23rd December) - Sting gets backup, Kenny Omega 'loses' title to Brodie Lee's son, and more

The spoilers for the AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash episode scheduled to air on December 23rd are already out, courtesy of Reddit user SpaceForce1.

SpaceForce1 has an accurate track record as the user has revealed the results of a few other episodes in the past.

This is the point where you decide whether to continue to read the spoilers or maintain the element of surprise. Close this article right now if you don't wish to know the AEW spoilers. You have been warned.

Anyway, given below are the spoilers for the AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash episode:

MJF & Chris Jericho vs. Top Flight

.@TopFlight612 issued the challenge to face @IAmJericho & @The_MJF of Inner Circle. Now that it's official, can Top Flight back up their talk? Or will Inner Circle come out on top?



REMINDER: #AEWDynamite on Wednesday will air IMMEDIATELY following the NBA on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/SpxNlVTr2k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2020

The AEW Dynamite episode opened with the tag team match between MJF & Chris Jericho against Top Flight. The tag team contest went longer than expected, and it ended with MJF picking up the win for The Inner Circle. Jericho and MJF cut a post-match promo, and it was noted that it had to be reshot.

Sting Interview segment

🔙The ICON IS BACK FOR MORE!



This week on @AEW #AEWDynamite, @tonyschiavone24 interviews the legendary, @Sting! What will he say?



🚨REMINDER🚨 THIS WEEK, Dynamite will BEGIN AIRING at 3:30am GMT/10:30pm ET



👉 FREE with https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets on #FITE pic.twitter.com/FyyKWzI3y1 — FITE (@FiteTV) December 21, 2020

Sting came out for an interview with Tony Schiavone, and Tony unsurprisingly led with his iconic 'It's STIIIIIIING!!!' line. Tony asked Sting about his motivations regarding joining AEW. Sting impersonated the legendary Dusty Rhodes and said that he felt inspired by the late great legend's offspring leading the charge with AEW. Sting explained that he had to be a part of the cause, and just when he was about to talk about Darby Allin, Team Taz interrupted the proceedings. Taz labeled Schiavone a jabroni before playing down Sting's arrival in AEW. Taz even mocked and made a goofy impression of Schiavone's 'It's STIIIIIIING!!!' catchphrase. Ricky Starks took to the microphone and said that he was getting tired of Sting interfering in their business with Cody and Darby Allin. Taz called for the members of his faction to hit the ring, but the lights went out. Sting was ready with his backup when the lights came back on. Taz took the high road and told his team to retreat. It should be noted that the identity of the members who stood in Sting's corner wasn't revealed. It could have been Cody, Darby Allin, and Dustin Rhodes, but that is not confirmed.

Jurassic Express vs. The Dark Order

Jurassic Express picked up a win over The Dark Order with the tandem toss powerbomb. Tully Blanchard and FTR came out after the match and mocked the Jurrasic Express with the 'stupid dinosaur' shtick. Jurassic Express vs. FTR seems to be the direction.

PAC vs. The Butcher

The BASTARD meets a BUTCHER this Wednesday on Dynamite! It's Pac (@BASTARDPAC) vs. The Butcher (@andycomplains) in singles competition.



REMINDER: #AEWDynamite on Wednesday will air IMMEDIATELY following the NBA on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/gLHQ0N3m24 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 21, 2020

PAC won a singles match against The Butcher. Butcher used his power to dominate significant portions of the contest, and in the end, it was the outside distraction that helped PAC hit the Black Arrow on Butcher for the win. PAC and Lance Archer had a heated face-off after the match, but both men didn't come to blows as Archer walked away.

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's wedding announcement

It's a monumental day on our Holiday Bash episode, as @TheKipSabian & @thePenelopeFord announce their wedding date with 'The Best Man' @ToBeMiro.



REMINDER: #AEWDynamite on Wednesday will air IMMEDIATELY following the NBA on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/diLEglPdFA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 21, 2020

Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, and Miro were out next for the wedding announcement. Kip signaled towards the Tron for the revelation of his wedding ceremony date. However, the Best Friends' music hit, but Trent, Chuck, and Orange Cassidy were nowhere to be seen as it was just a troll. Kip and Miro were annoyed at first but were at ease when the Best Friends didn't show up. A video aired on the big screen of Trent being stretchered into an ambulance while Orange and Chuck watched on. Kip and Miro enjoyed it. Kip said that the Best Friends wouldn't make it to Dynamite tonight before teeing up for his announcement. It was revealed that Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford would have a beach-theme wedding at Beach Break on February 3rd. 'The Best Man' Miro was, as expected, quite excited about the announcement.

Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno

.@dustinrhodes made a promise to take down the Dark Order one by one. But, @EvilUno is ready to beat some sense into 'The Natural'



REMINDER: #AEWDynamite on Wednesday will air IMMEDIATELY following the NBA on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/R0PGsxVlfP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 21, 2020

Dustin Rhodes got the win over Evil Uno after Evil missed the splash in the corner, and Dustin capitalized on the error. Uno had a proposition for Dustin after the match, but Rhodes kicked the Dark Order member. The faction hit the ring to attack Dustin, and a brawl broke out with Rhodes getting some backstage reinforcements.

Hikaru Shida squash match

Your #AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida (@shidahikaru) is in action this Wednesday on Dynamite. But, will Abadon (@Abadon_AEW) be lurking in the shadows?



REMINDER: #AEWDynamite on Wednesday will air IMMEDIATELY following the NBA on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/IS6j90n28u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 21, 2020

Hikaru Shida won a squash match, and Abadon came out after the contest to continue the storyline build-up towards their AEW Women's title match. While Shida's opponent wasn't revealed, we know that Shida faced Alex Garcia on the show as the latter won the opportunity on the latest AEW Dark.

The main event

It's time for The Acclaimed @CasterShow & @Bowens_Official to step up to the plate as they take on The @YoungBucks for their AEW World Tag Team Championships!



REMINDER: #AEWDynamite on Wednesday will air IMMEDIATELY following the NBA on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/LE0F07oCV5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2020

The AEW World Tag Team Championship match between The Young Bucks and The Acclaimed was the show's main event. It was a fun match that ended with the Bucks retaining the Championship.

Bonus Segment - Kenny Omega 'loses' the AEW World title to Brodie Lee Jr.

There was also a bonus segment in which Kenny Omega lost the AEW World title to Brodie Lee Jr. It all began with Kenny Omega coming out and joining the Bucks in the ring. The Elite offered Brodie Lee's 8-year-old son a spot in the stable. The Dark Order hit the ring, and a brawl broke out, which ended in a title match between Kenny Omega and Brodie Lee Jr.

Brodie Lee's son jumped on Omega's back and made the AEW World Champion tap out. Justin Roberts announced Brodie Lee Jr. as the new AEW World Champion. It should be noted that this was not an official title change and just a fun spot possibly filmed as a Christmas present for Brodie Lee's son. The segment could have also been taped for Being the Elite or for Dark Order's YouTube content. We repeat, this was not a title change and just a fun moment.

So, there you have it. Those were the spoilers of AEW Dynamite's Holiday Bash episode. What are your thoughts and reviews?