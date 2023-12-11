Status update on missing AEW star - Reports

Despite presenting five hours of television every week, AEW still has many stars lurking in the shadows, with some having gone more than a year without stepping into the ring. One of these absent stars is Dr. Britt Baker's former right-hand woman, Rebel.

Rebel was known for her work in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling before signing with AEW in 2019. Despite her seasoned career in the ring, the 45-year-old was brought in primarily as a hairdresser for the company's female talent. As Britt Baker developed her heel character, Rebel became a sycophantic personal assistant to The Doctor, accompanying her to the ring and even helping her cheat to win her matches.

Rebel also became an active competitor in the Jacksonville-based promotion but hasn't wrestled since the August 21, 2022 edition of AEW Dark. She continued accompanying Baker until the latter turned babyface earlier this year, at which point the former IMPACT star disappeared from television entirely.

A new update from Fightful Select claims that Rebel is still under contract with Tony Khan's promotion. While there has been some discussion of bringing her back to television, there are currently no plans for her to wrestle.

Fightful notes that Rebel has been open to returning to AEW TV if asked.

AEW star Rebel is excited about wrestling again in 2024

Despite her long absence, Rebel is determined to return to the ring. Whether or not that happens with All Elite Wrestling is undetermined, but the 45-year-old has set her eyes on the independent scene in 2024.

Rebel recently took to social media to tease her return to the Indies, tweeting that she'd like to do a full tour next year:

"It’s been almost four years since I have wrestled on an independent wrestling show. And I think IT’S TIME TO RETURN. Let’s do a 2024-Rebel tour."

