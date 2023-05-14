Surprising details on former WWE star's departure from AEW after 4 years - Reports

A former WWE Superstar was recently released from AEW. Now, some astonishing new details have emerged. The star in question is Leva Bates.

The 39-year-old star showed up in WWE back in 2014. She had wrestled in a few matches there under the ring-name Blue Pants. This moniker was given by former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. After her short stint in NXT, she returned to compete in the independent scene. It is to be noted that Bates was not under contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

In 2019, she signed with AEW. Her in-ring debut was at the Fyter Fest special episode. Bates was better known in the Jacksonville-based promotion as The Librarian. She had competed in a handful of matches.

On May first, of this year, the former WWE Superstar revealed via Twitter that her AEW contract had officially come to an end.

A recent report from Fightful Select has brought some shocking details to light. It seems that All Elite Wrestling did not discuss the situation with her and internally decided not to renew the contract. Bates herself was reportedly surprised by the news.

There were no meetings to discuss the situation but rather a mass email was sent out announcing the contract expiration. The former WWE Superstar also came to know about the situation when people contacted her after receiving the email.

It is also believed that the AEW locker room had immense respect for the former 'Blue Pants' especially considering the fact about how the news about her release reached her years.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi Rhodes appreciated Leva Bates

Following her departure from AEW, the 39-year-old star received some positive words of appreciation from Brandi Rhodes.

The former AEW star mentioned that Bates was one of the best Chief Brand Officer Co-ordinator of the Heels program.

"From day 1, a fantastic CBO Coordinator. The definition of a self starter. Learned as you went with no prior experience. You can't teach someone drive, passion and determination. Leva, you have it all and you deserve respect and recognition for all that you've accomplished ❤️," Brandi Rhodes tweeted.

Several talents were reportedly unhappy to see the 39-year-old star part ways with the company.

