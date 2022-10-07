Suspended AEW star surprisingly returns after being involved in alleged backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite at media scrum

AEW All Out 2022 might forever be tainted by the notorious backstage brawl that occurred soon after CM Punk's media scrum rant. Shortly after, all those involved were suspended, but according to a recent report, one of the involved stars, Brandon Cutler, recently returned to action.

All Elite Wrestling has been very tight-lipped about the details surrounding the backstage brawl and even today the reports shed very little light on the clash. So far, the only confirmed details have been that Kenny Omega was bitten by Ace Steel, Nick Jackson was thrown with a chair, and CM Punk was the first to throw punches.

While Punk and The Elite are still suspended, the producers on the scene - Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Buck, and Brandon Cutler - have all had their suspensions reversed. According to F4WOnline, Cutler has now officially returned to the ring as he was spotted at a recent AEW DARK Elevation taping.

While Cutler has been a mascot of sorts ever since Kenny Omega's World Championship reign, the star is a trained wrestler. Before becoming a heel, the star was built up as a babyface with dragon themed ring gear.

It might not be too much of a surprise to see Cutler back in the Squared Circle, especially since an older WON report stated that the producers were only suspended as a precautionary measure and not due to being involved.

The AEW internal investigation is reportedly being stalled due to one party being 'uncooperative'

So far, it's been little over a month since fans last saw CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. Unfortunately, fans hoping to hear about the outcome of the investigation soon might just have to wait much longer.

Daimon Suavé @dubs2x #CMPunk I don’t how you feel about CM Punk or the situation as a whole this segment more specifically this part was MOVING. One of the best promos of his run/career and it got overlooked but he FELT everything he said which made you feel it like you experienced it too. #aew I don’t how you feel about CM Punk or the situation as a whole this segment more specifically this part was MOVING. One of the best promos of his run/career and it got overlooked but he FELT everything he said which made you feel it like you experienced it too. #aew #CMPunk https://t.co/fUwIxavDUr

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one party involved in the brawl is being uncooperative and has caused the investigation to stall due to threatening legal action.

It's currently unclear who might be trying to involve their lawyers with the situation. Unfortunately, their efforts could stall the investigation indefinitely. Only time will tell if any of the suspended stars will be back in time for AEW Full-Gear 2022.

