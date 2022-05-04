TBS reportedly adding a new AEW show to its lineup

AEW will be getting a new reality show on TBS, according to recent reports.

The existing AEW lineup consists of Dynamite Wednesdays on TBS and Rampage Fridays on TNT, with Dark and Dark: Elevation on YouTube. Dynamite ran weekly on TNT from October 2019 to December 2021 before making its TBS debut on January 5th this year.

According to Dave Meltzer, TBS is adding more AEW programming to its platform, this time in the form of a reality show. Fans online have also shared an email sent by WarnerMedia property Ringleaders asking them to vote on proposed names for the show.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON TBS will be adding an AEW reality show. TBS will be adding an AEW reality show.

It was earlier reported by Fightful Select that there have been various AEW-related reality programs pitched. Darby Allin has also supposedly filmed content for one of the shows.

What's coming this week on AEW Dynamite?

Wednesday is fast approaching and AEW's flagship program Dynamite has a fair amount of action promised this week, including tag team staples Jeff Hardy and Bobby Fish squaring off in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifier.

MJF confirmed last week that following Wardlow's victories against The Butcher and Lance Archer, the Wardog will face a mystery opponent this Wednesday. Friedman hinted that the challenger is taller than Wardlow and stated that "You can't teach that."

This phrase is of course closely associated with former WWE Superstars Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Many fans are speculating that Mr. Mayhem's mystery opponent is the man formerly known as Cass: IMPACT Wrestling's W. Morrissey.

Speaking of IMPACT Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo will make her All Elite debut as she defends her ROH Women's World title against interim champion Mercedes Martinez. Purrazzo defeated current NXT Superstar Rok-C for the title. Martinez, on the other hand, captured her title at ROH Supercard of Honor.

Elsewhere, the AFO look to bounce back from their recent losses as they head into trios action on Dynamite. Unfortunately for them, they are set to face the violent Blackpool Combat Club. The trio of Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley have recorded three wins and zero losses since coming together.

Finally, former Inner Circle stablemates Chris Jericho and Santana are set to face off in singles action. Santana is no doubt looking for revenge after Y2J set off a fireball in Eddie Kingston's face last week on Dynamite.

