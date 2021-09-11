The length of Daniel Bryan's AEW contract revealed - Reports

Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson, made an explosive debut for AEW at All Out. The former WWE Champion was also part of this week's Dynamite. A recent report revealed the duration of his AEW tenure.

Since Bryan's WWE contract expired earlier this year, many promotions wanted to sign him. However, he chose to join AEW as he believed this would be better for the wrestling industry.

Dave Meltzer of The Observer has stated that Bryan's current deal with AEW will last through 2024. This means that Bryan Danielson will be an All Elite for at least three more years.

It was also reported that Daniel Bryan still has a good relationship with WWE despite joining AEW. The doors are open for him if he decides to re-join WWE.

Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.



I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in pic.twitter.com/0NRDXcDugr — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) September 6, 2021

Why did Daniel Bryan join AEW?

It was earlier reported that the main reason for Daniel Bryan choosing AEW over WWE was that he would be allowed to work with NJPW. But Meltzer said that even WWE had given him a similar option.

“Both offers (from WWE and AEW) were money-wise similar and both would have allowed him to do New Japan. WWE was going to allow him to do New Japan and he was trying to open the door for other people in WWE that wanted to go to New Japan to be able to do that but that seems to be a dead issue right now from a WWE standpoint. I haven’t heard anything about WWE guys going to New Japan," said Dave Meltzer. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Today our Countdown crew is interviewing the two huge new free agent stars who arrived at the end of ALL OUT, @AdamColePro + @bryandanielson, both speaking about why they signed with #AEW! We’ll see those exclusive interviews tonight on #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/Vt25Ox7OzW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2021

Also Read

Eventually, Bryan decided to do what would benefit the industry instead of just him. However, he is believed to have a good relationship with Vince McMahon and is a 'fan' of him. But for now, AEW is the best option for Bryan.

QT Marshall told us why his storyline with The Bunny was dropped. Check it out right here.

Edited by Angana Roy