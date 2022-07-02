The Young Bucks' title plans reportedly nixed in favor of former WWE stars at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

The original plans for AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks at Forbidden Door were apparently quite different.

At the AEW X NJPW pay-per-view on June 26, the Young Bucks teamed up with El Phantasmo to take on Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi in a six-man tag team match. Meanwhile, FTR faced United Empire and Roppongi Vice in a three-way match with the IWGP, ROH, and AAA Tag Team Titles on the line.

FTR put up an incredible display against their opponents, outlasting everyone in the fierce match. They won and bagged all three prestigious titles simultaneously. However, the Young Bucks lost their match.

According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the original proposed plan for the Bucks was quite different. New Japan booker Gedo apparently wanted the Jackson brothers to become IWGP Tag Team Champions at Forbidden Door.

The Bucks would also have put their AEW Tag Titles on the line against the then-NJPW Tag Team Champions, the United Empire.

However, the plan was scrapped in favor of FTR holding all three titles. The Young Bucks were also seemingly in favor of the final plans, which they thought would make for a better story for Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

Young Bucks faced Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi at AEW Rampage this week

The current All Elite Tag Team Champions recently challenged the Japanese team of Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi.

The match was proposed to be an eliminator match for the titles held by the Jackson brothers. If Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi won, they would have a shot at bagging the coveted belts from the Young Bucks.

However, the NJPW team failed to defeat the formidable duo of Nick and Matt Jackson, who picked up the win via pinfall on Rampage. The convincing victory further proves that the Young Bucks will be a tough team to beat in the future.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far