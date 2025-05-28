Things are getting very heated between WWE-AEW; huge plans revealed - Reports

AEW and WWE are about to go head to head once again if reports are to be believed. This will set off a huge reaction from both sides, and the fans will hope for some fireworks.

World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling are the industry's two biggest players, with both producing massive events multiple times a year, and it just so happens that both hosted big shows this past weekend. WWE had Saturday Night's Main Event and NXT Battleground, while AEW had Double or Nothing. All three events were big in their own right.

Now, F4W Online's Bryan Alvarez has revealed that there will be two more instances this year where the two companies will go head-to-head. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, the journalist said:

“At this point, there are at least, I was told... TWO OTHER instances coming up this year where [WWE] plans on doing head-to-head with AEW battles and these big long weekends.” [H/T Twitter/Drainmaker]

Tony Khan has his say on head-to-head battles between AEW and WWE

Tony Khan is one of the most proactive wrestling promoters out there, and he takes note of everything when it comes to competing with WWE.

The All Elite Wrestling President was asked at the Double or Nothing media scrum what he thought about WWE consistently counter-booking his company's shows. He said:

“It's pretty consistent. I would say it's the most consistent event head-to-head scheduling I've seen since Jim Crockett Promotions saw a lot of scheduling that went that way, and I can tell you this will go a lot differently than that did. Thank you for asking.”

He clearly has a lot of belief that his company will not go down the path WCW did and that they will compete with WWE and not get trampled. It will be interesting to see how things unfold when the two companies go head-to-head again.

