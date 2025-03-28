Tony Khan accepted ex-WWE star's request to leave AEW - Reports

Several stars have departed AEW this year. Names such as Ricky Starks, Miro, and Rey Fenix were valuable assets for Tony Khan. However, the wrestling business is simply unpredictable and things like this happen all the time.

Recently it was revealed that former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya has left the company. The 32-year-old was signed by Khan in 2022. At All In 2023, she became the World Champion by defeating then-champion Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker. Unfortunately, this was the only high point of her run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Her last match in the company took place in October 2024.

According to a recent WON report, the former Paige's contract was supposed to end later this year in the fall. However, she requested her early release and Tony Khan granted it. It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Anti-Diva. But many fans belive that she his heading back to WWE.

Saraya on her departure from AEW

The Anti-Diva recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio. During this conversation, she revealed that when she joined All Elite Wrestling, she didn't intend to become a top name or the face of the company. In fact, she wanted to put over other women and help create future stars. However, she eventually realized that she simply didn't belong there anymore.

"When it came into AEW, the thing that I wanted to do was just to...help build stuff. I didn't want to be the top dog or the face or anything. That wasn't my...that's not what I wanted. What I wanted to do was put girls over, if that helped them in any way. That's all I wanted to do. And I feel like I was coming to the end of that. There wasn't very much left I could do. I don't think there was a place for me anymore in there.," said the former Paige. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Saraya was signed to WWE from 2011 to 2022. She was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion.

