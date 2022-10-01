Tony Khan and AEW reportedly have a "massive interest" in signing former WWE Superstar 

AEW President Tony Khan is reportedly said to be interested in bringing New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Juice Robinson to the promotion.

Juice Robinson battled Jon Moxley during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, losing to the Purveyor of Violence after a close contest. This was Robinson's first outing in the promotion, and he is currently a free agent following his NJPW deal's expiration in April earlier this year.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reports that following his clash with Moxley, there is massive interest in bringing Juice Robinson in as often as possible as a regular.

It has been noted by Johnson that Robinson has been working for New Japan as part of Bullet Club, but he is unaware whether it is under a new deal. The former WWE star has, however, said he is no longer representing New Japan, seemingly confirming his assumed status as a free agent.

It would not come as a surprise if AEW was something Juice Robinson wished to pursue, as he is married to current interim women's champion Toni Storm. He has also appeared for IMPACT Wrestling this past month.

There is also said to be interest from AEW in Bandido following Dynamite

It was reported earlier that former ROH Champion Bandido had also been offered a full-time deal with the promotion. PWInsider corroborated this in their own report, saying that the company wants to sign the luchador. He battled Chris Jericho in the main event of Dynamite, seeking to dethrone Le Champion for the ROH Title.

Despite being unsuccessful in his conquest, his debut was positively met by fans, and he and Tony Khan embraced after the show went off air. Bandido was the ROH Champion prior to the brand's hiatus and was scheduled to face Jonathan Gresham at Final Battle 2021. However, COVID protocols prevented his potential title defense.

Following Tony Khan's acquisition of the promotion, Bandido and Gresham clashed to crown an undisputed champion at Supercard of Honor, with the latter taking the win. It remains to be seen whether we will see the former ROH Champion more frequently on AEW programming going forward.

