  Tony Khan Allegedly Not a Fan of 234 Lb Star - Reports

Tony Khan Allegedly Not a Fan of 234 Lb Star - Reports

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 17, 2025 04:04 GMT
Tony Khan AEW
Tony Khan (Image source: AEW on YouTube)

A new report has suggested that AEW President Tony Khan is not a fan of a 38-year-old star. There were speculations that All Elite Wrestling was encouraging the talent.

NJPW star EVIL has reportedly failed to impress Tony Khan with his work. The 234-pound wrestler has been with New Japan Pro-Wrestling since 2011. However, he has yet to be booked in AEW and the Khan-owned Ring of Honor. EVIL has reached the final of the 2025 G1 Climax, where he will take on Konosuke Takeshita.

According to a recent report from Fightful, there were rumors of AEW possibly encouraging EVIL to be in the final, but it is far from the truth. It was mentioned that EVIL has a lack of history with All Elite Wrestling, as he has never been booked for the Jacksonville-based promotion's shows. The report added that Khan has never been a fan of EVIL's work.

The report indicated that Khan does not control the booking of G1 Climax, and he had no role in EVIL reaching the final of the tournament. It is also unclear where the rumors of AEW encouraging EVIL to be in the G1 Climax final emerged from.

Tony Khan officially announced the newest AEW signing

It was recently announced that former TNA X-Division Champion Ace Austin has signed with All Elite Wrestling. On the latest episode of Collision, Austin made his AEW in-ring debut in a highly athletic match against Ricochet. The debutant failed to secure the win.

Following the contest, Tony Khan took to X to officially reveal the All Elite graphic for Ace Austin and made the following announcement:

"Congratulations! It’s official, @The_Ace_Austin! After an excellent debut match on Saturday #AEWCollision tonight vs. @KingRicochet, now Ace Austin is All Elite," Khan wrote.

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Ace Austin in All Elite Wrestling.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Pratik Singh
