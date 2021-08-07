Tony Khan addresses rumors regarding AEW making an offer to Adam Cole - Reports

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier reported that AEW had offered Adam Cole a contract. The report stated that Cole was also in talks with WWE over a new contract, but Cole had accepted neither offer at the time. Now, Dave Meltzer has revealed what AEW President Tony Khan had to say regarding the report:

"Tony Khan said it is incorrect and he has not made an offer to Adam Cole."

Tony Khan said it is incorrect and he has not made an offer to Adam Cole. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 6, 2021

Cole's contract expired in July following NXT: The Great American Bash. Cole did not sign another long-term deal but instead signed an extension with WWE, which requires him to work for the promotion through SummerSlam weekend. According to the most recent report, Adam Cole has yet to sign a long-term deal with WWE.

Adam Cole will likely be facing Kyle O'Reilly at the next TakeOver

Adam Cole is currently involved in a heated feud with Kyle O'Reilly on the Black and Gold Brand which reportedly the primary reason for Cole signing an extension with WWE. Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT noted that Cole intends to finish his feud with O'Reilly and put him over at NXT TakeOver 36.

The word is Cole signed the extension with WWE so he could finish his story with Kyle O'Reilly at TakeOver 36.https://t.co/lGoA31Tf0R — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 2, 2021

Cole and O'Reilly are currently 1-1 in NXT. WWE is seemingly building their feud to come to a conclusion at NXT TakeOver 36 with a third and final match in this rivalry. It could also quite possibly be Adam Cole's last match in WWE.

What do you think is next for Adam Cole? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Be a part of a focus group and help SK in making content better customized for you. Register here

Edited by Greg Bush