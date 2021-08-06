Big news on Adam Cole's backstage relationship amid uncertainty over WWE contract - Reports

Fightful Select released a new report on Adam Cole's WWE status and revealed that he maintains a positive backstage relationship with prominent NXT officials.

Cole and 'those at the top at NXT' have a lot of mutual respect, and the shared admiration could help the company retain the popular star's services.

As noted a couple of days back by Sean Ross Sapp, Adam Cole's WWE contract is reportedly set to expire during SummerSlam weekend, and the information was supposed to be a 'well-kept' secret within the company.

Anytime I’m having a bad day… pic.twitter.com/iZHAmiDRMh — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) July 27, 2021

Fightful noted that, as of this writing, Adam Cole still does not have a long-term deal with WWE, and the promotion has also not offered one just yet to the Superstar.

WWE sources revealed that Adam Cole and the management struck a verbal agreement after learning about the impending expiration of his contract. Cole and WWE even signed a short-term extension that would enable him to compete through SummerSlam weekend.

What's next for Adam Cole?

Even though there is no confirmation of a long-term contract yet for Adam Cole, WWE would ideally be prepared to table a lucrative offer.

SummerSlam will take place on August 21st, and WWE officials will be hoping to complete their negotiations with Adam Cole before it gets too late.

The former North American champion is one of NXT's most established stars, and his surprising contract situation with WWE has naturally given rise to rumors of a possible AEW move.

WE ARE LIVE!!!!



Join us on @SKWrestling_ YouTube, Facebook or Twitter for our reactions to Adam Cole Leaving WWE After Summerslam? | Sportskeeda Wrestling w/@GregBushSK & myself!



Like, share & subscribe to support! #AdamCole #WWE #AEW https://t.co/38R4XZ8dFg via @YouTube — SP3 - Ethnic YouTuber Extraordinaire (@TruHeelSP3) August 2, 2021

While AEW continues to onboard some highly-rated talent, could Adam Cole follow suit and join his girlfriend, Britt Baker, in Tony Khan's company?

Based on Adam Cole's relationship with NXT higher-ups, it's safe to predict that "The Panama City Playboy" might continue his stay in the black-and-gold brand.

What are your thoughts on Adam Cole's future? Will he commit to another long-term WWE contract or leave the company? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Prem Deshpande