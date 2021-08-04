The latest backstage news on Adam Cole's contract situation with WWE - Reports

Adam Cole's WWE contract expiring on SummerSlam weekend was supposed to be a well-kept secret. But it didn't work out that way, and now the internet is buzzing about what's next for the former leader of The Undisputed Era.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Adam Cole and those within WWE wanted to keep the contract situation quiet and keep it in-house, but things didn't work out that way.

Unfortunately for Adam Cole, some people within the company felt it would be best to have this information publicized instead when finding out about when his deal would expire. Whether this will backfire or not on WWE is yet to be determined.

WWE hasn't offered Adam Cole long-term extension yet, more details



Full story on Fightful Select

Adam Cole's future with WWE is very much in doubt

Surprisingly, SRS revealed that WWE has yet to formally offer Adam Cole a new contract. However, it is something that is "obviously planned," according to his WWE sources.

With SummerSlam just mere weeks away, you would think that the company should act quickly in trying to secure Adam Cole as part of the black and gold brand for years to come.

If WWE continues to drag their feet, Adam Cole may look to All Elite Wrestling. The company where his girlfriend, Britt Baker, is the current AEW Women's World Champion and his long-time friends The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are also Executive Vice Presidents.

The next few weeks should prove to be very interesting in regards to the future of Adam Cole in professional wrestling.

