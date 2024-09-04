AEW President Tony Khan could make a major announcement imminently, according to a recent report. The topic of the announcement could pertain to the promotion's current media rights negotiations and upcoming programming.

Since its foundation in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has been in a broadcasting partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The network airs AEW's flagship show, Wednesday Night Dynamite, on TBS, and has helped introduce and present several new programs over the course of its deal with the Tony Khan-led company. Over the years, two new shows were added - Rampage and Collision - and various TV specials.

2024 has undoubtedly been a major year for AEW, as the promotion is reportedly on the cusp of announcing a massive and profitable new agreement with WBD. A new report on the subject has now emerged from Andrew Zarian of Fightful, which claims that the Jacksonville-based company may not announce its new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery on its upcoming pay-per-view, All Out 2024, although he did tease a different imminent announcement.

"I don't know for All Out, I think it would be an appropriate time, but I do think they're up for another announcement coming.. you know, they're gonna do something."

Zarian also alluded to conversations he has had with sources from WBD, and argued that it was unlikely for the company to be discussing and developing future programming involving All Elite Wrestling without some kind of agreement having already been established in principle.

"I don't think the discussion around AEW in 2025 and 2026 would be happening if this wasn't done in principle or agreed upon. Right? Now we're just dotting all the I's and crossing all the T's, but I've had conversations with people there about certain programming that they're going to be working on. You don't do that with a product that you don't believe is on your station or part of your network in.. four months, less than four months," said Zarian.

AEW has plans to enhance its international reach

The excitement surrounding the future of All Elite Wrestling is at an all-time high after the promotion's incredibly successful return to Wembley Stadium for All In 2024 last month. The iconic pay-per-view, it was recently revealed, will be hosted in the Globe Life Field stadium in Arlington, Texas next year.

Furthermore, the company continues to expand globally, as it was announced during the pre-show for All In that AEW: Grand Slam will make its debut in Australia on February 15 next year at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. The 2025 iteration of Forbidden Door, on the other hand, will take place in London on August 24.

With a promising year of programming ahead of it, fans are keen to find out what All Elite Wrestling has in store for them for All Out 2024 this Saturday.

