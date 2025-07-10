Tony Khan forced to cancel major AEW All In 2025 plans - Reports

Tony Khan's creative regime has put together a stacked match card for AEW All In: Texas coming up this weekend. However, circumstances reportedly forced them to cancel a major plan involving a top name in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star, who is also a former AEW Women's World Champion, is Jamie Hayter. According to Fightful Select, Tony Khan revealed on the media call that certain injuries led to changes in All In's original plans. They particularly highlighted Jamie Hayter's name, who was supposed to be featured in the build-up to their premier show.

The AEW star reportedly sustained an injury at Double or Nothing and has not been medically cleared yet. This led to the company putting together Thekla's anticipated debut, whose plans had been kept very quiet among the creative team. When she did show up, Thekla took down Hayter upon her first appearance in All Elite Wrestling.

The creative team hoped to pick up the feud soon after; however, Jamie Hayter missed more time than they had expected. Tony Khan and AEW are still hopeful about resuming the program once Hayter is cleared to wrestle.

Tony Khan addressed a top star potentially leaving AEW days before All In Texas

Days before AEW All In: Texas, Tony Khan addressed rumors of top star Britt Baker leaving the company and her possible inclusion at the pay-per-view event. Khan praised The Doctor and made it clear they did not have any conversation about her departing AEW, while not giving a clear response regarding her appearance at All In this weekend.

“I’ve never had a conversation about Britt Baker departing AEW. I like Britt, a lot, and I think one thing we’ve done really well with AEW is build a tight-focused show around a really strong roster, and it’s been very consistent, and I think we’ve really had a very, very good year of pay-per-view and TV, and absolutely, there are some people that have not been featured, that we have a great group of wrestlers that have not necessarily been on the show a lot, or even in some cases 2025, that are very talented, and we would like to work back in when the opportunity presents itself,” he said.

While Tony Khan and his regime are laser-focused on producing a grand spectacle this weekend, Britt Baker's future in AEW remains uncertain.

