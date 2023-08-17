Tony Khan lands another former WWE name in AEW - Reports

Since founding AEW in 2019 and buying Ring of Honor last year, Tony Khan has worked to pack his staff with the most experienced hands he can get from across the pro wrestling world, both in front of and behind the camera.

A new report has indicated that the AEW President has snagged yet another former WWE staffer to work behind the scenes in his growing empire.

That name is former WWE coach and SHIMMER co-founder Cathy Corino, aka Allison Danger. Corino has worked in various positions throughout the wrestling industry for over two decades and has had lengthy runs in ROH and SHIMMER as both a wrestler and manager. She retired from in-ring competition back in 2013 but had a brief stint as a coach at WWE's Performance Center in 2021.

According to PW Insider, Tony Khan brought Corino on as a producer at the most recent ROH tapings following AEW Collision in Greensboro, NC, this past Saturday. The report notes that it's currently unclear whether this was simply a tryout or if she's been offered a full-time position.

Unlike WWE, AEW doesn't generally run house shows or untelevised live events. And with Youtube shows AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation having been shuttered, there's only so much TV every week where Tony Khan can book his talent.

While some AEW and ROH talent are unable to get much time in the ring, those wrestlers are still being paid, either to fly in on standby or sit at home until the creative team comes up with something for them. This seems fairly standard in the wrestling industry, but it's something that doesn't sit well with WCW legend Konnan.

Konnan recently spoke on the subject on his podcast, Keepin' It 100, where he appealed to AEW President Tony Khan not to pay people simply to sit at home.

"Everybody says Tony [Khan] pays people to stay at home, which he does [with] a lot of guys, but bro I'm old school. Obviously if I had that type of money I'd think differently, I don't think I would, I think if you're working for me, I'm using you. I'm not giving you money to be at the crib, which they both do it. If you have enough money to do it, then you do it because you don't want someone else getting him, but I just feel like 'okay you don't want someone else getting him? Do something with them to make you money, not just pay them to be at catering or sit at home," said the veteran.

