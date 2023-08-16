Legend makes an appeal to Tony Khan and WWE about paying stars to 'sit at home'

A wrestling legend has made a plea to AEW President Tony Khan and WWE to stop wasting money by paying people to sit at home or, in some cases, to just sit in catering.

Khan has one of the largest rosters in all of wrestling that is spread across three weekly TV shows, as well as the ROH on HonorClub program that airs every Thursday. However, that doesn't mean everyone will get on TV weekly, meaning some people will be brought to the shows but not used or simply told not to show up at all.

On a recent edition of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan made a passionate appeal to both Tony Khan and WWE to stop doing this as the companies are paying the wrestlers to work, not to sit around and do nothing.

"Everybody says Tony [Khan] pays people to stay at home, which he does [with] a lot of guys, but bro I'm old school. Obviously if I had that type of money I'd think differently, I don't think I would, I think if you're working for me, I'm using you. I'm not giving you money to be at the crib, which they both do it. If you have enough money to do it, then you do it because you don't want someone else getting him, but I just feel like 'okay you don't want someone else getting him? Do something with them to make you money, not just pay them to be at catering or sit at home." [1:41-2:19]

The discussion on the podcast came about after a fan asked why WWE was paying Tyler Breeze to just appear on UpUpDownDown instead of actually wrestling.

Tony Khan has made a big change to the AEW schedule

It's shaping up to be a big few weeks for AEW as All In is set to take place on August 27th, while All Out will take place the following week on September 3rd. However, that hasn't stopped Tony Khan from making some changes to the TV schedule ahead of the two big pay-per-view events of the year.

In light of the recent wildfires that have spread across Hawaii, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that the August 16th edition of Dynamite, August 18th edition of Rampage, and August 19th edition of Collision will all be part of the fifth-annual Fight for the Fallen event. All of the proceeds made from the events will be donated to food banks in Maui to help the survivors struggling in Hawaii.

The following week's episodes of Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision (set to be taped on August 23rd) will now be the fifth-annual Fyter Fest events. While there is no real reason why this has happened, it could be down to the fact that AEW's original UK debut, that was planned in 2020, would have been that year's Fyter Fest event.

