Tony Khan makes a major announcement ahead of AEW All In

AEW President Tony Khan recently gave an update on the return of a major event that will take place during the go-home week for AEW All In.

In a recent tweet, Khan announced that AEW Fyter Fest 2023, presented by AEW Fight Forever, will be held during the go-home week of the upcoming All In pay-per-view event. The news came after Khan announced that All Elite Wrestling would hold Fight for the Fallen across Dynamite, Rampage and Collision, starting on the August 15 episode of Dynamite.

Tony Khan also noted that the decision to have "Fight for the Fallen" take place the week of August 16 changed the upcoming schedule for the company.

"In conjunction with Fight For The Fallen moving to next week @AEWonTV on @TBSNetwork /@TNTdrama to support @MauiFoodBank AEW Fyter Fest 2023 Presented by #AEWFightForever will now take place during one of our most important tv weeks ever, week after next, go home week for All In!" tweeted Tony Khan.

Chris Jericho reveals Tony Khan was furious at Dave Meltzer

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently spoke about his match with Jon Moxley and revealed how Tony Khan was mad at Dave Meltzer for not giving the match five stars.

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley's match last year is among the highlights of their AEW runs. Jericho also brought back his Lionheart gimmick in the match.

The AEW star shared his thoughts on the match on his "Talk is Jericho" podcast.

"I remember Tony was mad that Meltzer didn’t give us five stars, he gave us four and three-quarters like it was pretty much the same thing. But it was a five-star match in my book, one of my favorites, and I’ve always had great chemistry with Mox because we like beating the sh*t out of each other. It’s that simple. We really have no boundaries when it comes to working together."

Jericho further talked about his chemistry with Jon Moxley:

"Just the same thing I used to say to [Chris] Benoit, don’t break my nose and don’t snap my teeth, other than, hit me as hard as you can. So just a great match with great chemistry." [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

