Tony Khan makes a big change in AEW - Reports

A new report has just come in regarding a major change that Tony Khan has implemented within AEW. Some feel the recent success of his shows may be attributed to this alteration.The promotion has been on a great run for the first half of the year, as several of their pay-per-views have stolen the show. The Jacksonville-based promotion began the second half by pushing its momentum even further, as the biggest annual show, All In: Texas, was a great success.During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Tony Khan had made changes to how production meetings were done for his shows. Previously, he was said to have spoken to all parties involved one-on-one, but it had been brought to his attention that this was not how they were typically done.&quot;Tony’s production meeting was, well, I go and I meet with these guys and then I go meet with these guys... He just did these meetings throughout the day and that was what he considered production meetings.&quot;He has since made a change, gathering all the concerned people in one room to go over the show before it happens.&quot;Other people were like, that’s not a production meeting. So, the point of this is, of late, he actually is now doing production meetings,&quot; said Alvarez. [H/T - RSN]AEW Dynamite makes a slight improvement this weekLast week marked the second edition of AEW Dynamite since All In: Texas, and the continuation to the next major PPV, Forbidden Door, in late August.According to Wrestlenomics, Dynamite had a 3% increase in viewership this week, going up from 508,000 to 608,000. However, its rating in the key 18-49 demographic took a slight dip, going from 0.15 to 0.14. The show is also still losing to NXT, which drew 747,000 viewers.This week's edition of AEW Dynamite may make more buzz than last week, given that it'll showcase a rematch of All In: Texas' main event. 'Hangman' Adam Page is set to put his world title on the line against Jon Moxley, with everyone banned from ringside.Do you think the show will be a success? Let us know in the comments section.