Tony Khan has reportedly given complete creative freedom to former WWE stars in AEW

As per the latest reports, a few former WWE stars have been given complete control of creative by AEW President Tony Khan.

The former WWE stars in question are Sting and Bryan Danielson. Ever since the inception of AEW back in 2019, Khan set an example by giving wrestlers their own creative control in an attempt to bring out their best. However, there have been some creative issues here and there, which served as a negative for the promotion.

It was previously reported that Sting was given the power to choose his opponent for his upcoming last match at the Revolution 2024 pay-per-view. The Icon reportedly chose The Young Bucks as his tag team opponent alongside Darby Allin. Meanwhile, another wrestling veteran, Bryan Danielson, has also reportedly gotten complete creative control.

Speaking on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Tony Khan is letting The American Dragon decide his own creative direction in what is believed to be the last year of his career. Meltzer also compared it to the Sting situation.

"One of the things that's happened this year is... Tony Khan's really letting Bryan Danielson do what he wants. He's letting Sting do what he wants. Danielson's gonna go out scripting his last year, you know like Sting's going out scripting his last match."

The former WWE Champion is set for a title match at AEW Revolution

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson has been producing some of the best matches of his career ever since coming to AEW. He is currently involved in a feud with the Continental Triple Crown Champion Eddie Kingston.

The rivalry between The American Dragon and The Mad King is set to culminate at the upcoming Revolution PPV with the Continental Crown Title on the line.

If this is indeed Danielson's final year as a full-time performer, it remains to be seen how he will choose to bow out.

