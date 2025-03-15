Tony Khan was reportedly interested in bringing in former WWE personality to AEW 

Recent reports have spoken about how AEW tried bringing in a popular WWE personality to the promotion a few years ago. The talks eventually died, and no deal was struck between them and Tony Khan.

Mauro Ranallo is a beloved commentator in the pro wrestling business, having worked in the Stamford-based promotion from 2015 to 2020 on SmackDown and NXT. He has also done commentary for NJPW in the United States, and TNA and has been a part of several non-wrestling shows, including major boxing and mixed-martial arts events.

He was backstage this weekend at AEW Revolution, as he was spotted in posts from Renee Paquette and Will Ospreay. There were no details provided regarding the reasons for his presence at the show. On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that at one point a few years back, the company had discussions about bringing him in, but this never materialized.

Mauro Ranallo recently worked in an event with multiple AEW stars making appearances

Last year, the former NXT commentator made his return to wrestling, as he agreed to work for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling in their Forged in Excellence event. This was his first time working in any wrestling event in almost four years.

It was a two-day event in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, back in October that featured major talent from around the world, including stars from NJPW, AEW, TNA, and the independent circuit.

The likes of Konosuke Takeshita, Athena, QT Marshall, and Harley Cameron were part of the two-night spectacle and were all in action. Even Ricochet made a brief appearance at the event to attack The Alpha, as the two were feuding at the time.

It is unclear what Mauro's arrangements with the promotion are. It also remains to be seen whether there will be a chance for him to sign with AEW and reunite with several stars and commentators like Nigel McGuinness, whom he has worked with in the past. This has been something fans have often clamored for quite frequently.

