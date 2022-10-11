Tony Khan reportedly planning to bring another debuting former WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite's Canada show this week

Tony Khan could have another surprise up his sleeve for AEW Dynamite's debut in Canada this week, as he could potentially be debuting former WWE personality, Renee Paquette.

It was recently reported that Paquette had turned down an offer from WWE to be the latest name to return to the company following Triple H assuming creative control, choosing to listen to what AEW had to offer.

While nothing has been confirmed by the company itself, it is believed that Renee will be joining AEW in the near future, reuniting with her husband Jon Moxley, who is the current world champion of All Elite Wrestling.

But when will she be making her first appearance? According to SEScoops, Renee Paquette could very well make her debut this week on AEW Dynamite in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Toronto is Renee's hometown, meaning that she will get a very warm reception from the Canadian crowd regardless of how she appears or who she sides with, which at the time of writing has yet to be confirmed.

AEW Dynamite in Toronto is set to be one of the biggest shows in the company's history

With this week's AEW Dynamite being the company's first broadcast outside of the United States, Tony Khan has gone out of his way to make it a show to remember, booking two championship matches as well as a highly anticipated grudge match.

Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson in the third match of their trilogy, while Orange Cassidy will be looking to finally pick up a win over the defending AEW All-Atlantic Champion, PAC.

On top of this, Jungle Boy will take on Luchasaurus for the first-time ever, Swerve Strickland will be looking to gain a measure of revenge over Billy Gunn, and Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm will team up with Hikaru Shida to take on Jamie Hayter and former AEW Women's Champion, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D..

