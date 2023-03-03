Tony Khan reportedly wanted 25-year-old unbelievable talent to debut in AEW

AEW president Tony Khan treated fans to the exceptional debut of Komander on the most recent edition of Dynamite, but the luchador wasn't the initial man that Khan wanted on the show.

The man Khan actually wanted was current AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, who is also the reigning Warrior Wrestling Lucha Champion, and has already garnered himself a loyal following around the world.

The 25-year-old has already produced a whole host of exciting moments in his short career, which led to him being included in the Top 10 Wrestlers of 2022 by both Pro Wrestling Illustrated and Sports Illustrated, as well as winning three awards at the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards.

It was this reputation that persuaded Tony Khan to try and book Vikingo in the the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the AAA Mega Champion wasn't available and Komander was drafted in instead.

“Tony Khan wanted El Hijo del Vikingo to debut in the ladder match but he wasn’t available so the office asked for Komander.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

El Hijo del Vikingo is a busy man, and just because he wasn't on Dynamite doesn't mean you can't see him flying around the ring in a different promotion. His next high-profile match takes place on March 4th at the "Holy Smokes" event for GCW against Alex Zayne.

El Hijo del Vikingo was meant to face AEW star Kenny Omega twice in the past two years

One of the biggest dream matches that still hasn't happened yet is El Hijo del Vikingo vs Kenny Omega, a match that would certainly get fans from both AAA and AEW excited.

However, the match should have already happened, but circumstances changed and things got in the way in both 2021 and 2022. The match was officially booked to take place in December 2021, but due to Kenny Omega's injuries, he was pulled from the match and stripped of the AAA Mega Championship.

The match was also slated to take place at the "TripleMania XXX" event in Mexico City on October 15th 2022, but due to Omega being suspended from AEW thanks to his involvement in the "Brawl Out" incident, the match was once again scrapped.

Fans weren't left disappointed at either event, as Vikingo went on to beat AEW stars Bandido and Jay Lethal, as well as former WWE Superstars Bobby Fish and Samuray Del Sol (fka Kalisto) in a five-way match in December 2021, before beating Rey Fenix at TripleMania XXX in October 2022.

