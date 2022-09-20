Create

"(CM) Punk and Ace cost us that match" - Twitter explodes in a frenzy to former World Champion's actions denying them a dream match featuring suspended AEW star

Sam Palmer
Sam Palmer
Sep 20, 2022

AEW fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the news that due to Kenny Omega being suspended thanks to his involvement in the backstage brawl at All Out, a dream match with Mexican sensation El Hijo del Vikingo won't be happening.

Omega and The Young Bucks brawled with CM Punk and Ace Steel after the All Out event. The "Straight Edge Superstar" made some rather unsavory remarks about the All Elite Wrestling EVPs at the All Out post-show media scrum. The brawl led to The Elite being suspended from AEW.

Omega and The Bucks have had to cancel all bookings with other companies. This includes "The Cleaner" potentially traveling to AAA to face El Hijo del Vikingo in a match that was originally scheduled for December 2021.

Reminder. We were supposed to get Kenny Omega vs. Hijo Del Vikingo last December. I really hope this matchup is still being considered. Now that Kenny is healed up. There are so many potential great matches for him. https://t.co/gR88EZSxkZ

This has angered many AEW and AAA fans, who have all taken to Twitter to point out that someone is to blame for this. Some blame CM Punk, some blame The Elite, and others are angry at the situation in general.

CM Punk just cost us Omega vs Vikingo. twitter.com/WONF4W/status/…
So ur telling me that we almost finally got Kenny Omega vs El Hijo de Vikingo at Triplemania, but can't happen because of the suspension?.... You gotta be kidding me 😩😩 https://t.co/XwWJ9NAWfw
No.Kenny Omega cost you Omega vs Vikingo.No one told him to get involved in a backstage fight. twitter.com/ReneusMeister/…
Storming CM Punks locker room after a press conference looking for found smoke, cost us Omega vs Vikingo.. which not a lot of ppl were watching anyway. twitter.com/reneusmeister/…
CM Punk did not “cost us Vikingo vs. Kenny Omega.” Don’t play dumb. Kenny Omega is a grown adult, no one forced him to go to Punk’s locker room. MJF was there and didn’t get suspended. Funny how that works.
@JustAlyxCentral Correction. Kenny, The Young Bucks, AND CM Punk cost us Omega vs Vikingo. Let's not forget Punk went into business for himself in that scrum
@kinggordzilla @ReneusMeister Nah, punk and ace cost us that match.
@ReneusMeister Adam Page just cost us Omega vs Vikingo.*

Kenny Omega was the AAA Mega Champion as well as the AEW World Champion

During his run as "The Belt Collector," Kenny Omega held the distinction of being the top champion for AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and AAA at the same time. This fueled Omega's argument as being arguably the best wrestler in the world during 2021.

He held the AAA Mega Championship for a total of 765 days before he had to vacate the belt so he could undergo multiple surgeries. In the process, he also relinquished the chance to face El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship.

Kenny Omega has officially vacated the AAA Mega Championship at 765 days.The belt collector is no more.Rest up, Kenny. The Best Bout Machine will come back stronger and better than ever. https://t.co/TcvoMb0EQa

However, following Omega vacating the belt, Vikingo would go on to win the vacant AAA Mega Championship. The match also included All Elite Wrestling star Jay Lethal, former ROH World Champion Bandido, and former WWE Superstars Bobby Fish and Samuray Del Sol (fka Kalisto).

Will Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo ever happen? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

