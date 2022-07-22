Tony Khan's AEW reportedly hoping to run former WWE WrestleMania venue

Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling has yet to venture outside the United States, leaving many fans to wonder when and where the company will travel first. It's now been reported that plans to take AEW north of the border are taking shape and perhaps for a chance at a former WrestleMania venue.

AEW is yet to make its debut in Canada, and given that Toronto is close to favored markets for Khan's company, such as New York, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, it's only a matter of time before they make the trip.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, reports have begun to circulate that Khan might be taking AEW to Canada soon, hoping to hold a show at the legendary Rogers Centre.

“AEW has at least started work on the idea of a Canada debut in Toronto. It’s not yet known when and what arena they would run. If the debut would be a Saturday night PPV in November, they may want to take the chance of Rogers Centre, the former Skydome,” said Dave Meltzer (H/T: WrestlePurists).

The former Skydome is famous in wrestling for holding two of the biggest WrestleMania's in history. The first was WrestleMania 6 in 1990, headlined by Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior, and the second was WrestleMania 18 in 2002, famous for being the event that saw Hogan take on The Rock.

Will AEW manage to fill the former SkyDome the way WWE did? Only time will tell!

One of Tony Khan's top stars has headlined the Rogers Centre for WWE once before

If Tony Khan wants to run a major event at a place that has held two WrestleManias, he has a few people on his roster who know the venue well.

A handful of Khan's roster weren't only in action at WrestleMania 18 in 2002 but were also featured in high-profile matches. The biggest saw Chris Jericho defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event against Triple H.

Other AEW stars included The Hardys challenging Billy Gunn for the WWE Tag Team Championships, William Regal defending his Intercontinental Title against Rob Van Dam, and Dustin Rhodes (then Goldust) and Christian in the Hardcore Championship picture.

