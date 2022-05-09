AEW President Tony Khan stalling plans for former WWE Champion working in top indie promotion - Reports

AEW has reportedly held Bryan Danielson back from working events for DEFY Wrestling.

During DEFY's "Wild Ones" event last weekend, Jon Moxley clashed with Tom Lawlor in a bloody main event. Following the bout, Mox cut a promo as he celebrated with the fans in attendance.

The former AEW World Champion teased that his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Bryan Danielson may show up in DEFY to tag with him at some point.

On that subject, the Wrestling Observer has reported that AEW President Tony Khan plans to hold off from letting The American Dragon wrestle in DEFY for the time being. The reason stated is that AEW wants Danielson's Seattle debut to be at one of their own shows.

With no set plans for a Seattle event, there may be some wait before anything like that happens. Like other promotions, AEW's touring schedule was upended by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the company is only just getting set to make its debut on the West Coast with two California shows in June.

Bryan Danielson has worked with Jon Moxley and William Regal since he clashed with the Purveyor of Violence at Revolution. The pair of former WWE Champions had William Regal slap some sense into them at the event before adding ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta to their ranks weeks later.

The Blackpool Combat Club remain undefeated in AEW

The trio of Moxley, Bryan and Yuta have made it their mission to teach their violent lessons to the rest of the roster. The trio have been undefeated since their formation, handing the Gunn Club their first trios loss in the process.

Each member has enjoyed singles success since the BCC's formation, too. Danielson was on the losing end of his clash with Moxley at Revolution, but has since remained undefeated in singles action against the likes of Trent Beretta and eventual stablemate Wheeler Yuta.

Moxley too has been undefeated in singles action since July 2021, the October Casino Ladder Match aside. He has maintained his form alongside Danielson and Yuta, defeating both of his partners in singles action to adhere to his policy of bleeding with someone before he stands with them.

Yuta has reaped the benefits of The Blackpool Combat Club's tutelage as well, beginning his run as ROH Pure Champion as one of the hottest acts in the company.

Whether or not the group intend to add another member, or perhaps another title, remains to be seen.

