A WWE Hall of Famer could make his first-ever AEW appearance at the Revolution 2024 PPV to pay tribute to his long-time friend and former rival Sting.

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Sting came out to make an announcement regarding his future in wrestling. The Icon revealed that the Revolution 2024 PPV next year will be the night he wrestles his last match. It will mark the end of one of the greatest wrestling careers of all time.

Furthermore, speculations regarding who will be the legends to attend his retirement match were also being made. One such legend happens to be the WWE Hall of Famer in question, The Nature Boy, Ric Flair. Flair was also mentioned by The Stinger during his speech on Dynamite.

It was previously said that Ric may not be able to make it to AEW Revolution to pay tribute to his friend and former rival. Nonetheless, now the report suggests that The Nature Boy could finally make his AEW debut to greet his friend, as he is not under any type of WWE contract.

Moreover, Ric Flair is also believed to be a good friend of the AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan. However, The Nature Boy is still yet to make his first appearance on the Jacksonville-based promotion. Also, other legends who could appear for The Icon's retirement match could be Lex Luger, Ricky Steamboat, and so on.

Tony Khan has a gift planned for Sting amid his retirement announcement

Following the emotional speech by The Stinger on AEW Dynamite about his retirement next year, the company President and CEO, Tony Khan, also manifested his love and respect for The Icon by announcing a surprise gift from him next week on Dynamite.

Well, the speculations regarding the gift are being made, with some even saying that the 64-year-old legend will be the first-ever inductee into the AEW Hall of Famer. Henceforth, only time will tell what the special gift will be when it is finally unveiled.

