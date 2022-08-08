Tony Khan seemingly content with current AEW star's performance amidst reported backstage heat

New reports have recently emerged regarding the ongoing tensions between Jonathan Gresham and Tony Khan.

Gresham dropped his Ring of Honor World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. However, he was reportedly not happy with the booking of the match and tried to contact Tony Khan multiple times during the build-up to the event. He got his chance to talk to Khan just hours before his match against Castagnoli.

Going by the new reports from Fightful Select, Gresham asked for his release from the company on Sunday. Both parties stated that the situation got heated privately. AEW has reportedly highlighted that the promotion was very much content with the execution of the match between Gresham and Castagnoli.

The report also states that many within the company praised Gresham for his professionalism as he decided to continue with the match despite the tensions. It is unclear if a release has been granted to the star.

Jonathan Gresham reportedly used his PWI rankings during the argument with Tony Khan

The ROH star was not happy with the fact that he did not get hold of Tony Khan until just a few hours before his match with Castagnoli kicked off.

During the interaction, he reportedly argued that he should be presented better by the company. A report from PWInsider brought to light that the former ROH World Champion used his ranking in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine's PWI 500 list to back up his statements.

"One version of the story making the rounds is that Gresham "cursed out" Khan. Another story talents are sharing includes that Gresham used his ranking in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine PWI 500 list as an argument as to why he should be presented better."

The former IMPACT Wrestling star was reportedly so unhappy after losing to Castagnoli that he immediately headed towards the exit without waiting for Prince Nana, his manager, to accompany him.

