Tony Khan teases potential name for upcoming AEW video game - Reports

The upcoming AEW video game is one of the most anticipated wrestling games in recent memory. Tony Khan has potentially revealed the official title of the game: "AEW: Fight Forever."

After the most recent taping of AEW Rampage, fans were surprised at the end of the night by an appearance by the AEW President who came out to make an announcement relating to the game.

The game has been in the works since late 2019, with former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega working closely with the makers of the game due to his love of video games.

"AEW: Fight Forever" Tony Khan live in Pittsburgh just announced that their console video game will be officially called..."AEW: Fight Forever" https://t.co/OdNEmlMFFB

Game developer Yukes is involved with the making of the game, with the studio having decades of experience in developing games for WWE throughout the 2000s.

Khan also got fans to record chants for the game before they left the building, with chants including "Adam Cole," "FTR" and "Aubrey Edwards."

The video game announcement wasn't the only major announcement Tony Khan made on AEW Dynamite

After weeks of rumors and rumblings, Tony Khan officially announced the long awaited supershow between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling entitled "Forbidden Door."

Khan brought out NJPW President Takami Ohbari to announce the show before being interrupted by Adam Cole, who proceeded to make the announcement himself. Cole then introduced NJPW star Jay White, who cut a promo that the event will not be about NJPW or AEW, but about the Bullet Club and the Undisputed Elite.

The event will take place on June 26th in Chicago, Illinois at the United Center, the same building that witnessed the AEW debut of CM Punk.

