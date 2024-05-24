Tony Khan will lose several AEW stars soon - Reports

According to recent reports, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan is set to lose several wrestlers sooner rather than later. They suggest multiple stars' contracts will reportedly expire soon.

Ever since the inception of AEW in 2019, Tony Khan has rarely missed the opportunity to sign some of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling. Furthermore, Khan also managed to negotiate multi-year deals with top stars such as Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and so on, in the beginning.

Later, Tony managed to bring in more big stars of pro wrestling such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jay White, Adam Copeland, as well as Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay this year. However, a recent report suggests that Tony Khan is likely to lose many stars due to their contract expiring.

Speaking on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that several wrestlers' contracts in AEW are set to expire soon and that could be the end of their All Elite run:

“I think what you're going to see, starting very soon is contracts are going to just expire and that will be the end of people's run in AEW. As opposed to being released/fired.” [H/T Wrestling Observer]

Tony Khan commented on WWE Hall of Famer's AEW contract status

It was recently reported that WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry's contract with AEW as a backstage coach and trainer is set to expire this month. Speaking on the Double or Nothing media call, Tony Khan reflected on Henry's contract status:

"I really like Mark, we have to look at that internally. I think Mark is a great person; I personally really like him. He's a great media personality, a great wrestler, and a great philanthropist. I have a ton of respect for him and he's been great in AEW. I have respect for him in and out of the ring."

We will have to wait and see if Mark Henry and several other stars whose contracts are reportedly coming to an end decide to renew their contract and stay with AEW.