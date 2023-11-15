Top AEW Executive reportedly stepped back from duties

An important backstage personality is apparently shifting away from her AEW duties. The star in question is Megha Parekh.

Megha Parekh is the Chief Legal Officer of the promotion. She has been one of chief pioneer's during AEW's inception.

According to Fightful, Parekh has stepped away from her AEW's duties. While no official announcement has been made regarding the change in roles, but Chris Peck has reportedly taken over most of her responibilities.

It has been noted that since October, the latter has been more involved in Jacksonville Jaguars' stadium deals, rather than handling promotion.

Megha had a huge role in bringing the promotion in existence along with Tony Khan, but now the focus has seemingly shifted towards other responsibilities.

Jim Cornette suspects AEW's Megha Parekh is responsible for CM Punk's exit

After CM Punk's backstage altercation at All In, the latter was fired from the promotion after a disciplinary committee decided to terminate his contract.

While talking on the Drive Thru podcast, Cornette revealed that he thought Megha Parekh was behind the firing of CM Punk.

"Well, so Tony [Khan] finally made a decision, you think? I thought whoever really calls the shots over there is the one that would make a decision this big (...) I'm thinking because Megha Parekh [is] over there. She's been involved in this since the start because she was one of the people that burst into his [CM Punk] locker room, along with the buckaroos and their ilk, and started the whole god**mn deal a year ago. And we know that Megha is close to the Bucks, not as close as she is to some of the boys," said Jim Cornette.

As per reports, it seems like Parekh's focus will now be more inclined towards the Jacksonville Jaguars' deals.

