Top AEW star to miss Dynamite tonight - Reports

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite is set to take place at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. However, one of the company's top stars is reportedly set to miss the show.

The star in question is AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He has not competed in the ring since the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5. However, The Devil appeared during last week's edition of Dynamite.

During the show, MJF had his "Re-Bar Mitzvah" interrupted by Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin, who all demanded a title shot. After explaining why they were all there, the four men brawled, resulting in Friedman landing on his expensive-looking birthday cake.

But why won't MJF be on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite? According to PWInsider, Friedman's movie commitments have seemingly clashed with his wrestling schedule.

MJF has reportedly been spotted in Los Angeles, California, where the set of the movie, The Iron Claw, is located. The film will be a biopic documenting the life of the Von Erich family. Friedman will seemingly play the role of Lance Von Erich, an honorary member of the legendary wrestling family.

This is mere speculation, and fans must watch tonight's show to find out if MJF will be involved in the proceedings. But if he doesn't appear, he knows there will be many people waiting for his blood when he returns.

AEW Dynamite will also feature a blockbuster dream match

On March 17, it was announced that AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo would make his AEW debut against Kenny Omega. The upcoming bout has been billed as a first-time-ever dream match.

The two men were meant to meet in December 2021 and October 2022 for a one-on-one match. However, Omega's injuries towards the back end of 2021 and his suspension following the "Brawl Out" incident prevented the contest from happening.

El Hijo del Vikingo has been seen as one of Mexico's brightest talents in years, with some people claiming he can replicate Rey Mysterio's legendary run in the '90s.

The match will also be Omega's first one-on-one match on AEW Dynamite since November 2021, where he defeated Alan Angels, coincidentally, at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

