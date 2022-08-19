Top AEW stars reportedly at 'breaking point' amidst worsened backstage situation

It appears that a number of top stars in the AEW locker room have been at each other's throats in recent weeks and months, and now there has been an update on where everyone is up to.

A number of reports came out in the aftermath of the "House of the Dragon" edition of Dynamite, where AEW World Champion CM Punk supposedly went into business for himself in calling out Hangman Page.

Many saw this as Punk taking liberties in retaliation to comments made by Page during their rivalry that angered the "Straight Edge Superstar," who decided to fire back when he got the opportunity.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is just one of the many situations where backstage situations have leaked onto AEW TV, with many stars reportedly at their breaking point with the company.

“It feels like a number of people are close to their breaking point if things don’t get settled." said Dave Meltzer (H/T WrestleTalk).

There is always drama in any workplace, no matter what industry people work in, but Meltzer also commented that things have escalated in recent weeks to the point where Tony Khan may need everyone to air their differences.

“A ton of backstage drama involving many of the top guys that has gotten much worse in recent weeks." (H/T WrestleTalk).

How have the AEW locker room responded to CM Punk's remarks?

With the AEW locker room apparently divided over how they feel about the recent remarks on CM Punk's promo, how has everyone reacted?

Hangman Page himself has seemingly reacted in his traditional fashion of not trying to be too confrontational, with an explicit tweet that stated that even the baddest have bad days. Meanwhile, his good friend John Silver poked fun at the promo, showcasing a picture of Page enjoying some food and supposedly being too busy to confront the "Straight Edge Superstar."

However, Eddie Kingston did not react kindly, especially given the fact that he was partially name dropped in the promo by a man he publicly doesn't like. In response, he took to Twitter to use all of his favorite four letter words that we can't say here on Sportskeeda Wrestling.

