Top AEW stars reportedly set for unexpected return similar to Bray Wyatt's in WWE

AEW stars Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are reportedly set for a grand return to the company, much like Bray Wyatt's WWE return.

Wyatt returned to the Stamford-based company at the Extreme Rules premium live event. He had been away from professional wrestling since being released by WWE in 2021.

The Elite has been suspended since their reported backstage altercation with CM Punk at the All Out pay-per-view. According to a report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega and The Bucks' AEW comeback will be similar to Bray Wyatt's WWE return.

"They made it very clear that the Young Bucks & Kenny Omega are returning on the show. The match with Penta & Fenix & Pac makes the most sense but the latest video gave the impression it was just a return similar to Punk and Wyatt, where they make sure you know it’s happening but it’s never announced since the announcers never follow up on any of the videos when they air. Not that this return will have the same results since they were only gone for two-and-a-half months," the report suggested. [H/T:Ringside News]

In recent weeks, AEW has aired cryptic promos featuring The Elite. The trio of Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson are likely to make their return at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

This will be the group's first appearance since they were forced to vacate the AEW World Trios Championships. The titles are currently held by new champions Death Triangle (Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo).

Bray Wyatt reportedly wants WWE to bring back two stars including one who competed in AEW

Bray Wyatt has reportedly suggested Triple H bring back two WWE Superstars, Bo Dallas and Erick Redbeard, who has competed in AEW.

Redbeard, also known as Erick Rowan, is a former member of The Wyatt Family faction that was led by Bray Wyatt. The group also consisted of former TNT Champion, the late great Brodie Lee.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Bray Wyatt reportedly wants Triple H to bring back Two Wrestlers:



Bo Dallas and Erick Rowan (WrestleVotes) Bray Wyatt reportedly wants Triple H to bring back Two Wrestlers: Bo Dallas and Erick Rowan (WrestleVotes)

Speaking with GiveMeSport's Louis Dangoor, WrestleVotes reported the following:

"There’s people that Bray likes and people he wants to work with. Bo Dallas is one of them and so is Erick Rowan. If Erick wants to come back, I’m sure they’d allow that, if Bray also wanted it.”

Redbeard has teamed up with 2/3 of The Death Triangle against The House of Black. He was also in a tag team with Danhausen recently in AEW.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes