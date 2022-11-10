Bray Wyatt reportedly wants Triple H to bring back two former WWE Superstars

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt seems to have huge plans in mind for his future direction as the former Universal Champion reportedly wants Triple H to bring back Bo Dallas and Erick Rowan.

The Eater of Worlds returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Extreme Rules last month. Bray is rumored to lead the 'Wyatt 6' faction in WWE, for which he could have two names in mind.

Speaking with GiveMeSport's Louis Dangoor, WrestleVotes reported that the former Universal Champion wants to work with his real-life brother Bo Dallas and former stable member Erick Redbeard (fka Eric Rowan).

"There’s people that Bray likes and people he wants to work with. Bo Dallas is one of them and so is Erick Rowan. If Erick wants to come back, I’m sure they’d allow that, if Bray also wanted it.”

It was also noted that Triple H is likely to agree to Bray Wyatt's request as the latter is well-positioned in the company.

While it was previously reported that Bo Dallas is already on his way back to the company, there is still no word on Erick's availability. The former Wyatt Family member is currently a free agent and has previously expressed interest in returning to his old hunting ground.

Triple H recently commented on Bray Wyatt's return to WWE

Bray Wyatt shocked the wrestling world at Extreme Rules last month as he returned to WWE after over a year of absence from the squared circle. The former Universal Champion's return was well-executed by Triple H and the creative department, which started with mysterious 'White Rabbit' teases.

Hunter commented on Wyatt's return in a recent interview with WRAP, stating that they wanted the latter's return to be engaging:

"We asked ourselves how we could bring back Bray Wyatt in the most engaging way possible. So we created 'The White Rabbit Project,' intended to lead our audience down this literal rabbit hole of content to help build anticipation for Wyatt’s return at ‘Extreme Rules’ on Peacock."

The Eater of the Worlds has been in battle with himself since returning, with a mysterious Uncle Howdy confronting him at certain times. Wyatt is currently a member of the SmackDown brand and is listed as the #1 babyface.

While he has revealed a different, more friendly side of himself since returning, the former Universal Champion has disclosed that he is going to do "some horrible" things along the way.

