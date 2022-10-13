"I wasn't ready for my story to stop on that note" – 3-time champion open to WWE return under Triple H two years after release

Amidst rumors of Triple H's interest in re-signing several former WWE stars, Erick Redbeard has revealed that he is open to returning to the company.

Erick Rowan was released from WWE in 2020 after nine successful years, during which he won the NXT and SmackDown tag team titles and enjoyed a memorable run with the Wyatt Family.

The 'White Sheep' was ousted from the promotion as part of the budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Redbeard admitted that he wasn't ready to leave WWE in 2020 as he still had an unfinished story to tell the audience.

"There's always opportunity, and my story within wrestling and that character of Erick Rowan or Erick Redbeard, it has so much left to tell. I think when I stepped aside when COVID happened and people were let go, I wasn't ready for my story to stop on that [note]," said the former Wyatt Family member.

While the wrestling faithful might have considered it a failed angle, Erick is eager to carry on from where he left off and add more layers to his character if the opportunity arises.

Rowan featured in a bizarre storyline involving a giant spider before his WWE release. While the wrestling faithful might consider it a failed angle, Erick was eager to carry on from where he left off and add more layers to his character if the opportunity arose.

"But I haven't had a story. I haven't told a story of what's happened to me since I've stepped away from wrestling," added Redbeard. "To me, I'd love to tell that story on some sort of stage because I think it could be very interesting to see what's happened to me. I love the continuality [sic] within wrestling. The last time anybody saw me, I had a pet spider that died, so I'd like to talk about my years of recluse, wandering the earth, finding reason and purpose for life without my precious spider [laughs]." [H/T Fightful]

Could Erick Rowan reunite with Bray Wyatt in WWE?

As mentioned earlier, Erick Rowan has been in and out of the mainstream wrestling picture since leaving WWE, as he has focused on branching out into the entertainment industry.

While Rowan is expanding his career and pursuing other avenues, the former star is a lifelong wrestling fan and admittedly can't stay away from the ring for long.

Recent reports state that the superstar has not signed a contract with any company and is one of the veterans available on the free-agent market.

Bray Wyatt's recent comeback has sparked hopes of also seeing Rowan return to join a rumored new version of the Wyatt Family, aka the Wyatt 6.

Would you like to see it happen? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes