Reported AEW contract status of Bray Wyatt's former stablemate revealed

There appears to be an update on the AEW contract status of Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan), who will be returning to the promotion this week on Rampage.

Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake, it was reported that the former Wyatt Family member was present backstage, although at the time it wasn't clear whether he would be involved in the show. During the event, it was announced that he would be partnering with Danhausen against Austin and Colten Gunn on this week's AEW Rampage.

However, as reported by Fightful Select, Redbeard has not signed a contract with the promotion. That being said, he has a good relationship with AEW and is a native of Minneapolis, the city where this week's Dynamite and Rampage episodes were staged. Rampage is taped on the same date and in the same venue as Dynamite, which explains his backstage presence.

Erick Redbeard has appeared for the promotion twice before, the first being the Brodie Lee Celebration of Life in honor of his championship-winning partner and friend. Earlier this year, he teamed with Death Triangle at All Elite Wrestling's Revolution pay-per-view.

Erick Redbeard has previously commented on joining AEW

There have been a number of former WWE stars who made the exodus to rival promotion All Elite Wrestling over the past three years. Despite making sporadic appearances for the promotion, Redbeard remains one name who has never made his stay permanent.

He previously commented on his relationship with the company while speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. He explained that they remained in contact and there may or may not be plans down the pipeline as well as things that didn't pan out:

"We kept in contact, possibilities of doing things in the future, may or may not have had things to do that didn’t follow through. But, you know, stuff happens. It’s just has to be the right time or the right place." (16:44 onward)

So far, Redbeard and Brodie Lee are the only former members of the Wyatt Family to make themselves known in the Jacksonville promotion. The other members, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) may have been released by WWE but have yet to declare as All Elite as of yet.

