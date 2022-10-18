Triple H spoke about Bray Wyatt's return to WWE after 14 months of absence at Extreme Rules 2022.

After the old regime retired and left the wrestling world in shock, Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer. His first act was to rehire stars who were fired due to being misused by the former regime. Several stars made a comeback, but fans wondered when Bray Wyatt would show up.

Over the past two months, WWE began to drop hints about Wyatt's return, in the form of the 'White Rabbit'. Speaking to Wrap, Triple H talked about how Wyatt's comeback was planned and how it was received by WWE Universe when the Eater of Worlds appeared at Extreme Rules 2022:

“We asked ourselves how we could bring back Bray Wyatt in the most engaging way possible. So we created ‘The White Rabbit Project,’ intended to lead our audience down this literal rabbit hole of content to help build anticipation for Wyatt’s return at ‘Extreme Rules’ on Peacock.”

Hunter also expressed how the easter eggs helped them create a massive payoff at the Premium Live Event.

“It started with flickering lights in arenas and continued with the release of other easter eggs, like hidden QR codes within episodes of ‘SmackDown’ and ‘Raw’ that led viewers to more clues that kept them guessing, and tuning in, each week. It culminated in what we believe was a massive payoff for our fans – and for WWE." (H/T - Wrap)

Fans are excited to see the return of Bray Wyatt and they want to know what's next for the former WWE and Universal Champion.

Triple H on WWE's improved numbers after Bray Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Last week, WWE had its annual Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, which did great numbers as Wyatt finally made his return to wrestling after over a year of inactivity.

With Wyatt's comeback, the numbers also increased as RAW and SmackDown after the Premium Live Event did 1.8 million and 2.3 million, respectively. Speaking on Wrap, Triple H talked about WWE's improved numbers:

“This is a great example of how WWE is uniquely positioned as a sports and entertainment property to harness the power of our shows and our social following to develop multimedia, long-term storytelling that can help produce meaningful aggregated audiences.” (H/T - Wrap)

Fans are excited to see who Wyatt decides to target after his massive return at Extreme Rules.

