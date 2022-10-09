32-year-old released star is also returning to WWE after Bray Wyatt - Reports 

Bray Wyatt took the entire pro-wrestling world by storm last night by making his long-awaited return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Reports have now emerged of another star returning to WWE. None other than Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas.

Wyatt returned to WWE last night after the main event Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. After all the "white rabbit" easter eggs and clues, fans were eager to see him back and the thunderous reaction upon his return was a sight to behold.

Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez has now reported that Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas is also returning to WWE very soon. A former NXT Champion and RAW Tag Team Champion, Bo Dallas was released by WWE in April 2021 as part of one of their mass releases.

Could Bo Dallas be one of the members of Bray Wyatt's new faction?

Bray Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules was perfect in so many ways. While many were expecting him to show up, there were concerns about how big of an impact he would make.

All those doubts were cleared with a great presentation for his return at the end of the show. The characters of Firefly Funhouse came to life and appeared at different spots in the arena one after the other. While nothing has been confirmed, it seems that Wyatt will be leading a faction and fans are already speculating who could be in it.

If Bo Dallas returns to WWE, he would be a prime candidate to join hands with his real-life brother and become a part of the Wyatt 6 faction. During Bray Wyatt's initial run as The Fiend, fans wanted to see him and Bo Dallas together on the screen as well.

Who do you think will be part of Wyatt's new faction? Would you like to see Bo Dallas in it?

