Bray Wyatt sends a two-word message during his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt finally made his long-awaited return tonight at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. During his return, he also sent a two-word message to the WWE Universe.

Wyatt returned after the conclusion of the main event of the show, a Fight Pit match that saw Matt Riddle defeat Seth Rollins. Following this, the lights went out and the arena was echoed with a familiar catchphrase: "He's got the whole world in his hands". Live-action Firefly Funhouse puppets then appeared in the arena and a destroyed set of the Firefly Funhouse was shown on the screen.

A door then appeared on the stage and Bray Wyatt kicked it open to make his grand WWE return, with a new sinister mask and his trademark lantern. Wyatt then took off his mask, looked at the camera, and said, "I'm here" as the entire arena erupted with huge pops and cheers.

The WWE Universe is extremely excited to see Wyatt return after being released last year in July. The "white rabbit" teases were incredible and made the entire experience even more amazing.

From the looks of it, Wyatt will have a huge wave of momentum behind him. There are many more unanswered questions left, though, and fans are eager for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW to hear from the Eater of the Worlds!

Who do you think Bray Wyatt will target first following his WWE return?

